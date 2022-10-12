2022 October 12 21:29

LNG terminal projects will be provided with state support - Vladimir Putin

Their construction is necessary for redirection of energy supplies to the eastern markets

LNG terminal projects will be provided with the state support, Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum, according to the event transcript published on the official website of the Kremlin. “We will continue to support LNG terminal projects. All of the strategic and very specific goals in this area have been set before the Government of Russia. I am sure they will be fulfilled,” said the President.

According to Vladimir Putin, it is necessary for redirection of energy supply to the new promising sales markets.

