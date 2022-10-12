2022 October 12 18:31

Navalrocha Shipyard completes work on cruise ships - Cruise and Ferry

Navalrocha Shipyard in Lisbon, Portugal, has completed a series of projects onboard cruise vessels as it sees an increase in work from the sector, according to Cruise and Ferry.

The yard completed painting work and mechanical upgrades onboard Seaventy’s Evora in February over a two-week period. It then carried out a major refit of SeaDream Yacht Club’s Seadream I, completing refurbishments to interiors, piping, steel and the mechanical components of the vessel, as well as carrying out blasting and painting. The 35-day project updated the ship to match sister vessel Seadream II, which Navalrocha delivered in 2021.

At the end of the summer, Navalrocha then completed repair work onboard Seaventure’s expedition ship, which sails voyages to Antarctica.

“Our sheltered base in the Tagus Bay provides ideal ship repair and conversion conditions, with more than 300 days of sunshine every year, said Sergio Rodrigues, commercial director of Navalrocha. “We can provide faster and more cost-effective solutions to ship operators looking to avoid the congested Strait of Gibraltar or Mediterranean. Furthermore, the scale of our operation places us at an operational advantage with three easy-to-manage drydocks. This ensures every project receives ‘priority treatment’ from a 70-strong workforce and cluster of world-class sub-contractors located on site.”