2022 October 12 15:19

Maersk Supply Service awarded transport & installation contract by Eiffage Metal for EFGL floating offshore wind farm

Maersk Supply Service has been contracted for the transport and installation of three 10MW wind turbines at the EFGL (Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion) wind farm, a pilot floating wind project offshore France, according to the company's release.

Awarded by EPCI contractor Eiffage Métal, Maersk Supply Service’s scope of work includes the engineering, transport, delivery to site and offshore installation of the floating wind turbines, as well as the procurement and installation of the mooring systems.

The EFGL wind farm is located in the French Mediterranean Sea, 16km off the coast of Leucate in the Natural Marine Park of the Gulf of Lion, at 70m water depth and in one of the windiest areas offshore France. The wind farm has been developed by Ocean Winds (JV EDPR/ENGIE) and La Banque des Territoires, Groupe Caisse des Dépôts, and will eventually power 50,000 homes and businesses. The three turbines will be installed on third generation semi-submersible WindFloat® units designed by Principle Power.

The project is expected to run for a duration of 18 months, with the offshore operations scheduled to take place in Q4 2023. The offshore element will involve two deep-water anchor handlers from Maersk Supply Service’s own fleet, a T-class and an M-class vessel.



Maersk Supply Service offers custom-built solutions for foundations and substructures of floating wind farms, including site selection for assembly and turbine installation, and the offshore installation. Building on its 50-year legacy of safely and efficiently towing and installing large assets offshore, the company is well equipped to accelerate the development and commercial viability of the floating wind industry, particularly by managing concurrent production for commercial wind farms.



Maersk Supply Service is a leading provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units.

Maersk Supply Service is committed to decarbonising its fleet and focuses on energy efficiency and ocean health. The company is expanding into renewable industries such as floating wind and ocean cleaning.

Maersk Supply Service, as a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff.

Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, the company has a global presence in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, and the UK.