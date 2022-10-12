2022 October 12 17:05

Accelleron relocate turbocharger service network in Indonesia

Accelleron has enhanced its global turbocharger service network capabilities in Indonesia by opening new, modern workshop facilities near Jakarta, to join its extensive network of local support in more than 100 locations worldwide, according to the company's release.

A recent investment by Accelleron to upgrade service delivery in Indonesia will enable the delivery of extended turbocharger services at the Jakarta maritime hub. The city is home to the largest port in Indonesia and one of the largest ports in the Java Sea region.

The new Accelleron workshop measuring 1600m2 (1035m2 workshop) will ensure better service workflows to increase productivity. Service provision includes turbocharger upgrades and retrofits, repair services and supply of genuine spare parts. Other services include dynamic balancing and sandblasting, turbine blade repair and ring nozzle repair.



Engineers at the new facility can also perform crack tests on turbine blades and rotor shafts. Operations and Maintenance turbocharging training (CIAC), Management Maintenance Agreements, Turbo Uptime Care, Turbo Life Cycle Care, Turbo Marine Care and Smart Care; Digital Solutions such as Tekomar Xpert for Fleet, Tekomar Xpert, SIKO concepts for spare parts are also available, as is additional scope of work to accommodate other brands of turbocharging services.

It is anticipated that the VTR.4 Series Marine and power plan Turbocharger, designed for two-stroke low-speed and four-stroke medium-speed, heavy-duty diesel, and gas engines, will continue to dominate service provision at the new workshop. In the future, Accelleron plan to widen capabilities to offer maintenance services for all brands of marine and power plan turbochargers.

Accelleron offers a comprehensive service network at three service station locations in Jakarta, Batam and Surabaya, operated by PT. Turbo System Sakti Indonesia.



Accelleron is a global leader in turbocharging technologies and optimization solutions for 0.5 to 80+ MW engines, helping to provide sustainable, efficient and reliable power to the marine, energy, rail, and off-highway sectors. Through its innovative product offerings and research leadership, the company accelerates the decarbonization of the industries it operates in.

Accelleron has an installed base of approximately 180,000 turbochargers and a network of more than 100 service stations across 50 countries worldwide.