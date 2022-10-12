2022 October 12 13:43

Yakutia looks into involvement of foreign partners in implementation of Zhatai Shipyard project

Underway is the construction of hull production facility and preparation for fitting the shipbuilding equipment

Issues related to cooperation on implementation of a comprehensive investment project on construction of Zhatai Shipyard have been considered by Andrey Tarasenko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), and management of Istanbul based SNR Shipyard, says press center of Yakutia Government.

According to Aisen Nikolayev, the Head of the Republic, Zhatai Shipyard will be the key facility for modernization of the fleet operating in the Lena river basin and the Arctic areas of Yakutia.

“The Republic is looking into involvement of foreign partners in this project. It is an experience exchange and supply of sophisticated equipment. Our partners will consider all the technical proposals and characteristics of technological equipment,” said Andrey Tarasenko.

The next phase (construction of workshops, a slipway and a cargo berth) is to begin next year.

The project on construction of Zhatai Shipyard is foreseen by the the state programme “Development of shipbuilding and facilities for offshore fields”. Zhatai Shipyard is being created within the Yakutia PDA with the support of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.

