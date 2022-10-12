2022 October 12 12:24

Orient Overseas Container Line announces Q3 2022 results

For the third quarter ended 30th September 2022, total revenues of Orient Overseas Container Line (“OOCL”) increased by 16.9% to $5 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021. Total liftings and loadable capacity decreased by 3.4% and 1.8% respectively.

The overall load factor was 1.4% lower than the same period in 2021. Overall average revenue per TEU increased by 21.1% compared to the third quarter of last year. For the nine months ended 30th September 2022, total revenues recorded growth of 43.4% and total liftings decreased by 6.2% over the same period last year. Loadable capacity decreased by 4.9%.

The overall load factor was 1.2% lower than the same period in 2021. Average revenue per TEU increased by 52.9% compared to the same period last year.