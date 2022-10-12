  • Home
  • News
  • Orient Overseas Container Line announces Q3 2022 results
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 12 12:24

    Orient Overseas Container Line announces Q3 2022 results

    For the third quarter ended 30th September 2022, total revenues of Orient Overseas Container Line (“OOCL”) increased by 16.9% to $5 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021. Total liftings and loadable capacity decreased by 3.4% and 1.8% respectively.

    The overall load factor was 1.4% lower than the same period in 2021. Overall average revenue per TEU increased by 21.1% compared to the third quarter of last year. For the nine months ended 30th September 2022, total revenues recorded growth of 43.4% and total liftings decreased by 6.2% over the same period last year. Loadable capacity decreased by 4.9%.

    The overall load factor was 1.2% lower than the same period in 2021. Average revenue per TEU increased by 52.9% compared to the same period last year.

Другие новости по темам: OOCL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 12

17:05 Accelleron relocate turbocharger service network in Indonesia
16:57 Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles in last 12 months
16:37 IDF approves low-interest loan of RUB 362.7 million for Atomenergomash to ensure domestic production of propellers
16:12 Global piracy incidents hit lowest levels in decades - IMB
16:02 Iran’s Golden Line and Russia’s PLC Caspiy to establish transport and logistics center in SEZ Lotos
15:43 Keppel enters into amended and restated framework deed with Borr Drilling to accelerate deliveries of three rigs and defer two others
15:19 Maersk Supply Service awarded transport & installation contract by Eiffage Metal for EFGL floating offshore wind farm
14:33 Green corridors and clean energy marine hubs to unite shipping's decarbonization - ABS
14:03 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of four LNG сarriers
13:43 Yakutia looks into involvement of foreign partners in implementation of Zhatai Shipyard project
13:20 Hiab upgrades HiVision for forestry cranes and demountables
13:02 Zoutman to build the world's most advanced salt tower at North Sea Port
12:38 Uniper contracts Technip Energies as FEED contractor for H2Maasvlakte
12:24 Orient Overseas Container Line announces Q3 2022 results
11:57 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company announces 9 month cargo transportation indicators
11:46 RF Government approves early redemption of ships under lease agreements in 2022
11:05 CSP Spain Terminal to become first to use hybrid RTG in Europe
10:30 Norcod switches first cod farm facility to shore power
10:01 KSOE signs a consortium agreement to demonstrate fuel cells for ships Shell, Doosan Fuel Cell, HyAxiom, and DNV
09:38 Crude oil futures decrease amid concerns over demand
09:35 Stolt Sea Farm joins partnership to protect fishing resources
08:44 MABUX: World bunker indices are at a stage of sharp decline for the second day in a row

2022 October 11

18:07 Vopak prepares for import of green ammonia in North Sea Port
17:59 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’2022 fell by 6.5% YoY
17:45 Shell-led consortium to explore Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology use in shipping sector
17:30 MSC announces a new direct call at Abidjan on the Africa Express service
17:07 Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port commenced shipping of fertilizers to Iran
16:45 Brodosplit builds an innovative data collection unit
16:34 The European Commission approves €1 mln aid measure to support fast ferry passenger transport between Malta and Gozo due to the price increase of fuel after Russian-Ukranian crisis
16:29 Hong Kong to not implement US sanctions - South China Morning Post
16:23 Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch increased transportation of export containers by 10.8%
16:05 Norwegian Prima completes first U.S. voyage from New York City
15:21 Saudi Ports record a 9.20% increase in container throughput in September 2022
15:03 Cepsa and the Port of Rotterdam join up to create the first green hydrogen corridor between the north and south of Europe
14:23 RINA joins the OCX Consortium
14:03 Seajacks International completes the installation of all 33 wind turbines at the Akita & Noshiro offshore wind farm
13:35 LR and Triumph announce JDP for sustainable and advanced vessels
13:29 Three high-pressure boilers delivered by a barge to Amur Gas Chemical Complex
13:01 GTT and China Merchants Heavy Industries sign agreement for the construction of GTT membrane containment systems
12:31 The amendment to the London Protocol will remove sewage sludge from the list of permissible wastes - IMO
12:12 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gets NCLT approval for the acquisition of Gangavaram port
11:47 APM Terminals appoints Head of Strategy and Transformation
11:26 FESCO ships first batch of containers from Saint-Petersburg to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by NSR
11:23 ABS AIP supports DSME to bring hybrid power systems to large LNG carriers for more sustainable operations
11:03 CMA CGM to reorganize its BRAZEX services
10:35 Petrofac awarded well management services contract by Dana
10:13 MMA Offshore awarded contract to provide vessel support to Beach Energy’s two production platforms
09:48 Crude oil futures show downward price correction
08:53 MABUX: Irregular changes with no firm trend in Global bunker market on Oct 11

2022 October 10

18:30 Admiral announces the keel laying of the new Admiral Galileo 82 metres mega yacht
18:07 CMA CGM to launch service between US East Coast and West Coast South America
17:36 EMEC concludes concept design on 100 MW floating wind test site
17:06 A Finnish-Estonian LNG import vessel to be based in Finland's Inkoo port - Reuters
16:31 Six new companies join the H2Zero initiative
16:09 Stolthaven Terminals in top 4% for sustainability performance in warehousing and storage industry
16:05 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 9M'2022 increased by 26% YoY
15:32 The consortium behind the Forth Green Freeport bid unveils vision
14:50 Port of Liepaja throughput in 9M’2022 rose by 11.6% Y-o-Y to 5.65 million tonnes
14:02 Cai Mep International Terminal welcomes MSC’s largest container vessel call ever in Vietnam
13:12 Scandlines completes investment project in low-noise thrusters