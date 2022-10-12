2022 October 12 12:38

Uniper contracts Technip Energies as FEED contractor for H2Maasvlakte

Following the announcement by the European Commission that Uniper's H2Maasvlakte project has been selected as an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), Uniper this week took another important step towards the realization of their 100 MW electrolyzer project for green hydrogen at the Maasvlakte power plant site in the port of Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

Today at the World Hydrogen Congress, Uniper and Technip Energies signed the agreement that awards the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study contract to the international engineering and technology firm, starting immediately in October 2022. A milestone that brings Uniper`s flagship hydrogen project in the Netherlands one important step closer to realization.

H2Maasvlakte aims to gradually scaleup to a total electrolysis capacity of 500 MW for green hydrogen by 2030. The first 100 MW is scheduled to be commissioned in 2025.

Uniper's flagship H2Maasvlakte project will make a very important contribution to the Dutch government's goal of building 500 MW of electrolyzer capacity for green hydrogen by 2025 and achieving 3-4 GW by 2030.

Recently, under the IPCEI program, the European Commission nominated the Uniper H2Maasvlakte project for the "IPCEI Hy2Use" hydrogen value chain. As part of this process, the H2Maasvlakte project received a wide range of Letters of Support, Letters of Intent and concluded Memorandum of Understandings from multiple parties ranging from renewable energy producers bidding for Hollandse Kust VI and VII (West), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for electrolyzers and green hydrogen off-takers within industrial processes. This high level of support shows the significant interest this project has gained across the full value chain locally, nationally and internationally.

As part of the FEED scope of work, a multidisciplinary team from Technip Energies will deliver the full FEED package, including a design for a large-scale water electrolysis system, the balance of plant as well as site integration.

H2Maasvlakte is part of the versatile and strategically located “Uniper Energy Hub Maasvlakte”. All the necessities for a successful energy transition comes together here - energy from offshore wind farms, a port suitable for the import of green fuels, and pivotal infrastructure such as the high-voltage grid and the future hydrogen pipeline. Uniper's Energy Hub plays an important role in the Netherlands.

Uniper Energy Hub Maasvlakte is one of the most suitable locations to realize a large-scale green H2 project because it offers several synergies, including:

- Existing infrastructure: grid connections, demineralised water, and a cooling water system from existing power plants;

- Large plot space to facilitate green hydrogen production up to GW scale

- Opportunities to recycle waste heat recovered from the electrolysis process;

- Offshore wind developments of 7.4GW arriving at the Maasvlakte site to create system integration opportunities;

- The site is surrounded by current and future hydrogen customers from the chemical, energy and petrochemical industry.

Green hydrogen can facilitate the energy transition for the petrochemical, mobility, power and heating industries.



Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) traded over-the-counter in the United States.

Uniper is a leading international energy company, has around 11,500 employees, and operates in more than 40 countries. The company plans for its power generation business in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. Uniper’s roughly 33 GW of installed generation capacity make it one of the world‘s largest electricity producers. The company's core activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading and a broad gas portfolio, which makes Uniper one of Europe’s leading gas companies.

The company is based in Düsseldorf and is one of Germany’s largest publicly listed energy supply companies.