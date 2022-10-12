2022 October 12 11:46

RF Government approves early redemption of ships under lease agreements in 2022

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a Decree allowing for early redemption of ships under lease agreements in 2022. The document has been published on the official portal for legal information.

The Decree is effective from October 11

