2022 October 12 11:05

CSP Spain Terminal to become first to use hybrid RTG in Europe

The technical team of CSP Spain Terminal held video meetings with Shanghai Zhenhua Port Machinery, COSCO-HIT and South Carolina Terminal in the U.S. to learn about the strength and weakness of hybrid RTGs from the perspectives of suppliers and users, according to Cosco's release.This week, it officially signed a purchase agreement for hybrid RTG equipment, which is expected to be delivered in late 2023. By then, CSP Spain Terminal will become the first terminal in Europe to adopt a hybrid RTG.

Hybrid RTGs can save about 45% in fuel costs, while reducing waste gas emissions and better protecting the environment. The signing of the agreement also represents an important step taken by CSP Spain Terminal to pursue COSCO SHIPPING’s philosophy of “green and low-carbon development.”