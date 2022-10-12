2022 October 12 10:30

Norcod switches first cod farm facility to shore power

Trondheim-based Norcod last week completed a large project to implement shore power as the energy source for its Frosvika production facility in Meløy municipality, Nordland county, according to the company's release.



Norcod collaborated with electricity company Meløy Energi, contractor Terje Halsan AS and the local office of Bravida Norge to implement the solution.



Furthermore, the energy powering Norcod’s feed barge at Frosvika comes origin-guaranteed from clean hydropower.



Unplugging the site’s diesel generators, as well as feeding the fish using energy-efficient waterborne feeding technology, have also had a major impact on ambient noise levels.



The electric-powered service vessel ‘Hilde S’ in use at Frosvika since April also contributes to reducing noise levels, as well as CO2 emissions in the production cycle.



That reduction is equivalent to driving 2.1 million kilometres – or 53 times the circumference of the Earth – with a standard petrol car.



Norcod is set to implement shore power at its next production site at Jamnungen in Frøya municipality in the near future.



The company, which holds Global GAP certification, has started its second harvest period of premium farmed cod, running from October 2022 to June 2023. Norcod plans to scale up production every year in order to reduce costs while meeting growing market demand remain, and in 2024 expects to harvest more than 20,000 metric tons of product in total.



Norcod AS’ core business is commercial sea farming of cod but through ownership and partnerships is involved in the entire value chain. Norcod’s existing fish farms are located in Mid- and North Norway with ideal sea conditions for cod.