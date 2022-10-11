2022 October 11 16:29

Hong Kong to not implement US sanctions - South China Morning Post

Hong Kong’s chief executive has doubled down on his administration’s stance of not implementing sanctions imposed by the United States, adding that he has “laughed off” similar measures taken against city officials and himself, according to South China Morning Post.

Asked if Russian funds were welcome in Hong Kong, city leader John Lee Ka-chiu said the financial centre would handle overseas capital according to the law. He was speaking to reporters ahead of a weekly meeting with the Executive Council, a key decision-making body, on Tuesday.

The docking of superyacht Nord, believed to be owned by sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov, in local waters since last week has sparked concerns among officials from the United States and the European Union that Hong Kong could become a haven for those evading sanctions, prompting a war of words with their Chinese and Russian counterparts.