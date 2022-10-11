  • Home
  
  • 2022 October 11 17:07

    Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port commenced shipping of fertilizers to Iran

    Image source: Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port
    About 8,000 tonnes of fertilizers would be shipped to Iran soon

    Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port has commenced shipping of fertilizers to Iran. The first ship, Caspian Aryana, loaded with agricultural products has left the port today, 11 October 2022, according to the port.

    The ship is carrying over 3,000 tonnes of export products, says Rustam Kerimov, Acting General Director of Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port, adding that about 8,000 tonnes of fertilizers would be shipped to Iran soon.

    According to Rustam Kerimov, the port will continue expanding economic contacts with the entrepreneurs from Asia. He emphasized that the port has turned into the major hub of the North-South international transport corridor (ITC). “From the beginning of the year, seaborne transport has carried over 130 thousand tonnes of cement from Iran to Dagestan while Russian entrepreneurs have shipped over 150 thousand tonnes of grain to Iran.

    Rustam Kerimov says lack of ships hinders the development of throughput. To address the problem the port has established its own shipping company and is currently working on expansion of its fleet.

    Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port is Russia’s only non-freezing deepwater port in the Caspian Sea able to accommodate vessels with length of up to 150 meters and draft of up to 4.5 meters. The port’s infrastructure comprises a dry cargo harbor with a transshipment facility capable of handling 3 million tonnes of cargo per year, berths for general cargo, dry bulk cargo and containers with annual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, a Ro-Ro terminal with annual capacity of 1.3 million tonnes and a grain terminal with annual capacity of 0.5 million tonnes. The links the transport system of Russia’s South with the states of the Middle Asia, Iran, Trans-Caucasian region, etc.

