  • 2022 October 11 16:23

    Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch increased transportation of export containers by 10.8%

    In the 9-month period, transportation of containerized cargo totaled about 4.3 million tonnes

    In January-September 2022, Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch increased transportation of export containers by 10.8% to 125,800 TEU (2.1 million tonnes, +18.4%, year-on-year), according to Russian Railways.

    In the 9-month period, transportation of containerized cargo totaled about 4.3 million tonnes  (+3.8%) which made 249,800 TEU including timber – 22,200 TEU (up 1.7 times, year-on-year); other food products – 19,400 TEU (+2.9%); other cargo and consolidated cargo – 12,000 TEU (+8.8%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 20,800 TEU (up 2.2 times); meat and butter – 2,400 TEU (up 1.2 times); industrial goods – 3,000 TEU (up 1.5 times).

    In January-September 2022, container transportation on the internal network of Russian Railways totaled 1.87 million TEU, 3.6% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to Russian Railways. Total transportation on Russian Railways’ network rose by 0.5% to 4.8 million TEU (including loaded and empty containers).

