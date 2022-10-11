2022 October 11 17:30

MSC announces a new direct call at Abidjan on the Africa Express service

MSC has announced a new direct call at Abidjan on it's Africa Express service, offering the best transit times on the market between Asia and Ivory Coast, according to the company's release.

This new call will enable to exchange directly and quickly between China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia and Ivory Coast and the nearby hinterland thanks to MSC’s integrated solutions offering maritime, logistics and inland solutions to/from Abidjan and onwards.



The first direct call to Abidjan will be on 7 November 2022 with the MSC ALIYA, voyage FY243R.