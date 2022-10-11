2022 October 11 14:03

Seajacks International completes the installation of all 33 wind turbines at the Akita & Noshiro offshore wind farm

Seajacks International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eneti Inc., recently completed the installation of all 33 wind turbines at the Akita & Noshiro offshore wind farm situated off the Japanese Akita Prefecture coastline, according to Eneti's release.

The self-propelled jack up vessel, Seajacks Zaratan, carried out the work in collaboration with main installation contractor Kajima Corporation and turbine supplier Vestas Japan Co., Ltd. The project, which is owned by Akita Offshore Wind Corporation (AOW), is the first commercial-scale fixed-bottom wind farm to be constructed in Japan. The 140MW project will power approximately 150,000 homes and mitigate over two million tons of GHG emissions over its expected useful life.



Seajacks Zaratan will continue to provide support on the project through the end of the charter period, before demobilising and heading onto further turbine installation projects in the Asia Pacific region.



Eneti Inc. is a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels.

Seajacks International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eneti Inc., is a UK based offshore installation company committed to building and operating the world’s most advanced and versatile fleet of self-propelled jack-up vessels equipped to service the demands of the offshore wind industry.