2022 October 11 13:35

LR and Triumph announce JDP for sustainable and advanced vessels

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Triumph Energy (Triumph), a marine technology company specialising in green technology and automation, have announced a new Joint Development Project (JDP) to ensure vessels are built and operated sustainably. The collaboration will see a new ShipRight procedure for vessels used within the offshore energy, decommissioning and renewable energy sectors, according to LR's release.

The new ShipRight Procedure will guarantee that vessels comply with relevant sustainability and ECO requirements, being built with the most sustainable materials that are currently available and ensuring that ships can be constructed and operated to meet the current IMO 2030 and 2050 requirements.

The joint development project will also focus on integrating advanced, remote facilities and artificial intelligence to reduce the crewing levels required for offshore and back deck operations, thus minimising personnel exposure offshore in hazardous areas and reducing the carbon footprint used in mobilising and demobilising personnel for offshore based operations.

As part of the JDP, Triumph have developed designs which incorporate technology that demonstrates reduced Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, advanced energy recovery systems, and the use of certified sustainable materials for vessels used within offshore, renewables and decommissioning sectors.

These designs have been independently verified to be Carbon Positive and are compliant for carbon credit trading, green financing and green bonds, a global first. The joint development project will welcome other technology partners in the months to come.