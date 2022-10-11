2022 October 11 11:47

APM Terminals appoints Head of Strategy and Transformation

APM Terminals appoints Charlotte Guillaumie as its Head of Strategy and Transformation, reporting to the company CEO, according to the company's release.



Charlotte Guillaumie joins APM Terminals from Philips, where, as Transformation Leader, she was responsible for the global delivery of strategic initiatives that have helped Philips transition from a conglomerate to a health technology focused company.



Prior to her time at Philips, Charlotte Guillaumie served as Global Head of Operational Excellence at SITA - the world’s leader in Software Solutions & Communications for the Air Transport industryyu. At SITA, Charlotte used her business transformation and change management experience to improve and revamp existing standard processes and help the organisation become best in class.



A French citizen, Charlotte Guillaumie has lived and worked in France, Switzerland and The Netherlands. She holds a master’s degree from Kedge Business School in Marseille, France with a specialisation in Supply Chain Management and has received professional training in Lean, Problem Solving, design thinking, product management and many other areas. In her new role with APM Terminals, she will be based at the company’s headquarters in The Hague, The Netherlands.



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 75 terminals in global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.