2022 October 11 11:03

CMA CGM to reorganize its BRAZEX services

Starting November 2022, CMA CGM to launch its NEW BRAZEX and the new dedicated service named MANAUS SHUTTLE, offering fast, reliable connection between US Gulf Coast and Latin America & the Caribbean, according to the company's release.

NEW BRAZEX offers the following features:

Improvement of the current BRAZEX1 and BRAZEX2 set up with x2 dedicated loops for South Brazil and North Brazil

Direct weekly connection to Cartagena and South Brazil

Improved transit time and schedule reliability from/to South Brazil from/to US Gulf/MX & Caribbean regions

Connection to CMA CGM’s expansive feeder network via Kingston to West Coast South America, Venezuela and Caribbean

Dedicated shuttle from Kingston to Manaus & Vila Do Conde

Connection to Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Suape via Santos

Connection from Veracruz to US East Coast via Kingston and Cartagena

Strong focus on the Reefer Market with more than 300 plugs allocated on a weekly basis

NEW BRAZEX will rotate between New Orleans - Houston - Veracruz - Kingston - Cartagena - Salvador - Santos - Navegantes - Paranagua - Santos - Rio de Janeiro - Cartagena - Kingston - New Orleans.

- First departure from New Orleans scheduled on November 11, 2022 with the CMA CGM SAN FRANCISCO

- First departure from Navegantes scheduled on December 12, 2022 with the CMA CGM SAN FRANCISCO



The service to Manaus and Vila Do Conde will now be operated via a new dedicated service, MANAUS SHUTTLE, with transshipment in the KINGSTON hub.

MANAUS SHUTTLE's rotation will be: Kingston - Manzanillo - Manaus - Vila do Conde – Kingston

- First departure from Kingston on November 29, 2022 with the CMA CGM PEMBA

- First departure from Vila Do Conde December 18, 2022 with the CMA CGM PEMBA