2022 October 11 10:35

Petrofac awarded well management services contract by Dana

Petrofac, a provider of services to the global energy industry, has been selected by Dana Petroleum to provide well management services for all its UK North Sea operated assets. These include both the Triton FPSO and the Western Isles FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) vessels in the North Sea, according to the company's release.

The new two-year contract, with options for extension, continues the existing five-year relationship, providing outsourced well engineering services to Dana’s 11 operated and 18 non-operated Licences in the UK North Sea. The contract scope includes full life cycle well engineering from concept through detailed design and planning, supporting well construction, intervention, and decommissioning activities. As part of its integrated well engineering offering, Petrofac will continue to manage the entire supply chain including rig or vessel hire and well service contracts.

The value of the contract is approximately US$60 million.

This long-term UK contract builds on Petrofac’s tier-one wells and decommissioning experience and follows recent major decommissioning contract awards in Australia, Africa, and the Gulf of Mexico.