2022 October 10 18:30

Admiral announces the keel laying of the new Admiral Galileo 82 metres mega yacht

Admiral, flagship brand of The Italian Sea Group, announces the Keel Laying of the new Admiral Galileo 82 metres mega yacht, according to the company's release.

The sale of this motor yacht, completed in December 2021 through the US broker FGI Yachts, marked The Italian Sea Group’s official entrance in the US market for large yachts, consolidating the Group’s position as a reference global player in the sector.

The expansion of The Italian Sea Group’s commercial presence in the States has continued with the opening, in August, of the first flagship store in East Hampton – Long Island, reference location for yachting in the American East Coast and with the inauguration, in September, of the first After Sales point in Miami, Florida, at the time of delivery of the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in the US.

The new Admiral Galileo mega yacht, in steel and aluminium, has been designed by The Italian Sea Group’s own Centro Stile in collaboration with Bannenberg Rowell Design, who curated the interior design.

The delivery of the new Admiral Galileo is scheduled for July 2025.