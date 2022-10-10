2022 October 10 18:07

CMA CGM to launch service between US East Coast and West Coast South America

Effective December 2022, CMA CGM has announced the launch of its new AMERICAS XL service, offering a direct connection between US East Coast and West Coast South America.

AMERICAS XL main features will be the following:

100% CMA CGM Operated Vessels

Only direct service on the market connecting West Coast South America to USEC

Direct weekly connection from/to Port Everglades, Philadelphia and New York from/to Buenaventura, Guayaquil, Callao and San Antonio

Connection from/to US Gulf, East Coast South America, Mediterranean, North Europe via Kingston and Cartagena

Competitive transit time from West Coast South America to US designed for perishables and fresh fruit with minimum 500 plugs per vessel

AMERICAS XL’s rotation will be: Port Everglades – Philadelphia – New York – Kingston – Buenaventura – Callao – San Antonio – Guayaquil – Cartagena – Port Everglades

- First Northbound Call: M/V DIMITRIS C - ETD Callao December 20th, 2022

- First Southbound Call: M/V DIMITRIS C - ETD Port Everglades - January 8th, 2023