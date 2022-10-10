2022 October 10 16:09

Stolthaven Terminals in top 4% for sustainability performance in warehousing and storage industry

Stolthaven Terminals has been awarded EcoVadis silver status for sustainability performance and is also in the top 4% of companies rated by EcoVadis in the warehousing storage industry, according to the company's release.

The certification encompasses all Stolthaven Terminals sites worldwide.

EcoVadis provides business sustainability ratings for global supply chains in more than 75,000 companies across more than 200 industries and more than 160 countries. Its assessment involves in-depth analysis of a company’s documentation and performance related to four main corporate social responsibility (CSR) themes: environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.