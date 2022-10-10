2022 October 10 14:50

Port of Liepaja throughput in 9M’2022 rose by 11.6% Y-o-Y to 5.65 million tonnes

Handling of grain rose by 39%, year-on-year

In January-September 2022, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 11.6%, year-on-year, to 5.65 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 39% to 2.21 million tonnes, handling of building materials rose by 10% to 587.2 thousand tonnes, handling of oil products rose by 4% to 239.5 thousand tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 30% to 1.7 million tonnes.

In the reported period, the port serviced 71,512 passengers, up 225%.

The number of calls fell by 1% to 1,207.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. In 2021, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.06 million tonnes.