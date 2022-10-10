2022 October 10 13:12

Scandlines completes investment project in low-noise thrusters

As the last of the four hybrid ferries operating between Puttgarden (Germany) and Rødby (Denmark), the double-ended ferry Prinsesse Benedikte has just had four new thrusters installed, according to Scandlines's release.

The new thrusters are far more efficient and thus energy-saving than the previous push thrusters. Accordingly, Scandlines completes a EUR 13 million investment project in upgrading the Fehmarn ferries and at the same time significantly reduces its environmental impact. The propulsion system of the hybrid ferry consists of four thrusters – one at each corner of the ferry. The whole entity (thruster) can rotate around its vertical axis and thereby function as a rudder.

The new thrusters ensure a more homogeneous flow through the water, resulting in less noise and vibration. Less underwater noise and less vibration provide better conditions for marine life in the Fehmarnbelt, including harbour porpoises. In addition, the more homogeneous water flow ultimately reduces emissions, including CO2. Together with the new thrusters, head boxes were installed which slightly change the ship hull around the thruster to further optimise the water flow to the propeller. A total of 16 thrusters were replaced on the four hybrid ferries operating on the Fehmarnbelt. The total investment in new thrusters is more than EUR 13 million.

The 16 new thrusters as well as the new thruster control system for the bridge of each vessel have been delivered by Kongsberg Maritime. In parallel with the replacement of the thrusters of the hybrid ferries, Scandlines' simulator in Puttgarden has also been upgraded so that the crew has been optimally prepared for the new propulsion system.

As early as 2013, the ferry company invested in hybrid ferries with battery banks, and in 2024 the first zero direct emission ferry will be inserted on the Puttgarden-Rødby route. Only six years later, in 2030, the entire route will be emission-free.

Scandlines operates two ferry routes with high capacity and frequency. Six of its ferries are hybrid ferries, and two are furthermore fitted with an innovative rotor sail.