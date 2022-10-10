2022 October 10 12:21

Stolt Tankers trials innovative in-transit hull cleaning technology

Stolt Tankers has successfully completed an in-transit hull cleaning trial using Shipshave’s ITCH (In-Transit Cleaning of Hulls) on board the Stolt Acer as she sailed from Port Said, Egypt to Algeciras, Spain, according to the company's release.

Biofouling on ships’ hulls is a major concern for shipping companies as it not only increases fuel consumption, but can also lead to the transfer of invasive species to non-native waters. In transit hull cleaning gently cleans the hull more regularly than manual cleaning by divers. The reduction in the amount of drag due to biofouling consequently decreases fuel consumption.

Until more environmentally friendly fuels are readily available, Stolt Tankers is exploring several technical solutions to support the transition to a low-carbon maritime industry and plans to expand the Shipshave trial to five more ships.

Shipshave’s ITCH performs hull cleaning while the vessel is sailing to prevent the early-stage growth of hull biofouling. DNV has performed a consumption assessment calculation and found that Shipshave’s technology can deliver fuel savings of around 10% when used regularly. The crew of the Stolt Acer also reported that the device was easy to use, clean and maintain.