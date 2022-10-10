2022 October 10 11:04

The Philippine Coast Guard evacuates 103 passengers from grounded ferry off Camiguin - Manila Bulletin

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) evacuated 103 distressed passengers from a ship that ran aground off Camiguin on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, according to Manila Bulletin.



Capt. Ian Sumaylo, captain of Super Shuttle Ferry 21, said they were traveling in the vicinity waters of Benoni Port in Camiguin en route to Balingoan Port in Misamis Oriental when the vessel suddenly ran aground around 2:35 p.m.

According to investigators, the ship’s steering power was turned off which made it hard for Sumaylo to maneuver the vessel until the accident happened.



Rescue teams from the PCG immediately responded to evacuate 103 passengers from the distressed vessel. The PCG rescue teams also secured 17 cargoes onboard the vessel.

All the rescued passengers and the cargoes were transferred to Super Shuttle Ferry 28 to proceed with the delayed trip.

Investigators said that the grounded ship did not sustain any serious damage. No oil spill was also detected following the incident.