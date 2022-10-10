2022 October 10 09:35

Grimaldi acquires a controlling stake in the port of Igoumenitsa

The Board of Directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund – the fund in charge of managing the privatisation programme of ports and other public assets in Greece – announced that the preferred bidder for the acquisition of a 67% stake in the share capital of the Igoumenitsa Port Authority is the consortium led by the Grimaldi Group, made up of its subsidiaries Grimaldi Euromed and Minoan Lines Shipping (which together represent 90% of the consortium) and the Greek operator Investment Construction Commercial & Industrial. The financial offer amounts to € 84.17 million, according to the company's release.

The concession relating to the Port of Igoumenitsa (owned by the Igoumenitsa Port Authority) includes the right to exclusively use and manage the assets of the port area of Igoumenitsa, the fishing shelters of Sagiada and Plataria and the yacht shelter of Syvota.

Igoumenitsa is the main port of Epirus and one of the largest commercial ports in Greece, strategic for connections between mainland Greece and the rest of Europe.

With the Grimaldi Lines and Minoan Lines brands, the Grimaldi Group operates various liner services connecting Igoumenitsa to the Italian ports of Ancona and Brindisi directly, and mainly dedicated to the transport of rolling freight, cars and passengers. These Adriatic links are essential for traffics between Italy, Greece, Turkey and the entire Balkan peninsula.