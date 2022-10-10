2022 October 10 09:13

Mawani signs two contracts worth SAR 642 mln to deepen and build new berths at Jeddah Islamic Port

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed two contracts with major contractors PC Marine Services and Modern Building Leaders (MBL), the latter in consortium with HutaHegerfeld Saudia Ltd, to deepen and build new berths at Jeddah Islamic Port with a total of SAR642 million, according to the company's release.

As these agreements are part of Mawani’s initiatives to accelerate growth in the maritime transport and logistics industry, drive a transformative shift in port operations by implementing over 160 projects, and develop a prosperous and sustainable maritime sector in the quest to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three major continents in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

While the contract with MBL, in association with Huta Hegerfeld Saudia Ltd, aims to develop the credentials of Jeddah Islamic Port as a pioneering logistics destination through the deepening of harbor approach channels, turning basins, waterways, and the South Terminal basin. These upgrades will enable the arrival of giant vessels that hold a capacity up to 24,000 TEUs, besides enhancing the port’s competitive capability and attracting new global shipping lines to local shores.

As per the contract with PC Marine Services, new berths measuring 16 meters deep and 1,100 meters long will be built at the multi-cargo terminals to receive large bulk grain carriers, accommodate larger vessels to cover the local market demand, secure the Kingdom’s strategic grain reserves through higher imports, and boost overall food security through Jeddah Islamic Port.