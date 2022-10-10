-
2022 October 10 09:18
Crude oil futures decrease after a growth on Friday
Oil prices fell by 0.81%-0.87%
On 10 October 2022, 08:41 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.87% lower at $97.07 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery rose by 0.81% to $91.89 a barrel.
Oil prices are decreasing today after an increase of over 15% last week due to the decision of OPEC+ cut oil output by 2 million barrels a day.
