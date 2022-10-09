  • Home
    Pioneering diving support vessels classed with Indian Register of Shipping launched

    In another testimony to Atmanirbhar (self-reliance) in Defence, two Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) being built under class of Indian Register of Shipping, have recently been launched by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Vishakhapatnam, India, Indian Register of Shipping said.

    The two diving support ships, Nistar and Nipun, are 118.4m-long, 22.8m-wide and have a displacement of 9,350t. The Indian Navy will deploy the two vessels to carry out deep sea diving operations along with search and rescue missions, sustained patrolling, and helicopter operations at sea.

    IRS has obtained orders for classification and certification of several major Indian Navy projects, including Survey Vessels (Large), Shallow water ASW Corvettes, floating dock, Semi-submersible pontoon, Cadet Training ships and various other auxiliary vessels.

    Head of IRS Defence Division, Cdr KK Dhawan (Retd.), said: “Indian Register of Shipping is proud to offer comprehensive classification services to the Indian Navy. Nistar and Nipun represent a new era in the deep ocean diving operation and submarine rescue operations. IRS is fully committed to the Indian defence industry. This pioneering project is a reflection of our capabilities and competence as a leading classification society committed to supporting the defence sector."

