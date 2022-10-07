2022 October 7 18:18

APM Terminals plans to deepen the shipping channel in the port of Gothenburg

To support growing volumes at APM Terminals Gothenburg and the port’s full potential, work is now underway to deepen the shipping channel. Once completed in 2026, the terminal will be able to receive the world’s largest container vessels and higher volumes, according to APM Terminals's release.

APM Terminals is the only container terminal in Sweden that has the capacity to handle ocean-going direct vessels to and from other parts of the world without transhipment. This greatly reduces transport time, risk and environmental impact.

APM Terminals Gothenburg can currently accommodate vessels up to 19,000 TEU, however in order to receive the very largest vessels of around 24,000 TEU and utilise their total cargo capacity, a deeper channel is needed.



The project, to be carried out in collaboration with Port of Gothenburg, the Swedish Maritime Administration and the Swedish Transport Administration, will entail some disruption to container traffic.



