-
2022 October 7 18:01
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Rosmorrechflot expects throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 to remain flat, year-on-year. Rosmorport also forecasts Russian port to keep the results of the previous year – about 835 million tonnes.
- Russia not to face dredging problems on the Northern Sea Route in the coming years – Rosatom
- Global Ports will build additional storage facilities for containers at CPV
- First terminals of SEZ in the Astrakhan Region to be launched in 2023
- Throughput capacity of CPV to grow 1.7 times to 1.2 million containers by 2025
- NOREBO commences preparation works on construction of reefer terminal “Udarnik” in Murmansk Region
- Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput to come to Vostochny Port in 21 days
- First pontoon berth for electric vessels is being assembled in Moscow
Shipping and Logistics
- Russia’s own commercial fleet is able to handle slightly over 10% of the country’s total seaborne foreign trade
- De-Kastri port handles last batch of oversize cargo for Amur Gas Chemical Complex
- Seven new container lines opened in the Far East Basin this year
- Rosmorrechflot considers it necessary to shift container flows from Far East ports to southern ones
- Russia’s container market fell by 15.6%to 3.62 million tonnes TEU this year
- Rosatom and Rosmorrechflot work out inland water transport corridors leading to Northern Sea Route
- Russia needs bulker fleet of 70 million dwt to ensure transport independence in this segment
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Khabarovsk Shipyard launches newly repaired ship Istok
- Rosmorrechflot plans to have about 50 ships built by 2024-25
- USC to commence building 60,000-dwt bulkers upon completion of Severnaya Verf modernization
- Icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 to leave for sea trials on October 11
- Demand for ship repair in Arkhangelsk Region to grow 2.5 times in 2023
- Fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga to be loaded with orders until 2030 — Rosmorport
- Portfolio of Pregol shipyard has changed crucially this year
- USC commences serial production of propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М
- Cruise liner Peotr Veliky of Project PV300VD will be ready by navigation season of 2023
- Loading of General Chernyakhovsky ferry begins following flag-hoisting ceremony
Bunkering
- Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2022 fell by 28% YoY
Sanctions
- EU agrees on eighth package of sanctions against Russia
Другие новости по темам: sanctions, shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, bunkering, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations