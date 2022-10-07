2022 October 7 17:28

The U.S. West Coast states and B.C. sign agreement to pursue zero-carbon shipping and to decarbonize port equipment and operations

California Governor Newsom, Oregon Governor Brown, Washington Governor Inslee, and British Columbia Premier Hogan signed a new Statement of Cooperation (SOC), including a new initiative to pursue zero-carbon shipping and to decarbonize port equipment and operations, according to the Pacific Environment's release.

The U.S. West Coast states and B.C. have ambitious transportation electrification and emission standards. Extending this ambition to the seas will save thousands of lives in West Coast port communities and will help to bring the global shipping industry in alignment with the Paris Agreement’s goal to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.



The COP26 Clydebank Declaration for Clean Shipping Corridors has created a coalition of 24 countries committed to fossil-free shipping corridors by 2025.

There is record funding available for ports to transition their infrastructure to zero emissions. In the U.S., Congress appropriated billions of dollars for zero-emission maritime and port projects through the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act, including $3 billion to reduce air pollutions at ports.