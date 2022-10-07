  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Antwerp-Bruges officially starts renewal of Europa Terminal
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 7 16:57

    Port of Antwerp-Bruges officially starts renewal of Europa Terminal

    Today, Port of Antwerp-Bruges and PSA Antwerp gave the official green light for the renewal of the quayside and terminal at Europa Terminal. The works, which will take about nine years and be carried out in three phases, will ensure that the latest generation of container ships can continue to call at Antwerp. These renovations will also result in an efficient and sustainable terminal that contributes to the transition towards a climate-neutral port, according to the company's release.

    In order to remain a top-class world port, the port must be able to offer its customers a well-functioning infrastructure and additional container capacity. Port of Antwerp-Bruges and PSA Antwerp are therefore investing in the renewal of the Europa Terminal. It was officially inaugurated in 1990 as the first tidal container terminal in Antwerp. With the renewal, which will cost 335 million euros, Port of Antwerp-Bruges aims to strengthen its competitive position while taking steps towards becoming a sustainable port.

    The depth of vessels that can moor at the 1,200-metre quayside will be increased from 13.5 metres to 16 metres. The works will be spread over about 9 years and have been carefully plotted based on expected traffic in the coming years.

    The renovation of the terminal will also contribute to the transition towards a climate-neutral port. Electrification and other optimisations will reduce CO2 emissions per container by 50% and wind turbines will increase the share of renewable energy.

    The new quayside will be given a new orientation to ensure sufficient distance between passing ships and the terminal, and to protect the nearby Galgenschoor nature reserve. The works include in the final phase the construction of an underwater dam to provide additional protection for the nature reserve and ensure it does not subside.

    During the entire process, all parties involved will take the necessary measures to minimise disruption, in close consultation with the surrounding area.

    Following a tender process, the contract for the works was concluded today with a Temporary Company of four contractors, namely Artes-Roegiers, Artes-Depret, Herbosch-Kiere and Boskalis, all contractors with extensive experience in large-scale hydraulic engineering projects.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Antwerp-Bruges  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 7

18:53 Saudi Arabia’s Border Guards rescue ship's crew in Red Sea - Saudi Press Agency
18:32 Global Industry Alliance publishes Guide to support uptake of Energy Efficiency Technologies for ships
18:18 APM Terminals plans to deepen the shipping channel in the port of Gothenburg
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:48 RS publishes statement in connection with the EU Council sanctions
17:28 The U.S. West Coast states and B.C. sign agreement to pursue zero-carbon shipping and to decarbonize port equipment and operations
16:57 Port of Antwerp-Bruges officially starts renewal of Europa Terminal
15:49 Loading of General Chernyakhovsky ferry for its first voyage totaled 53%
14:02 Vyborg Shipyard launches border guard ship Purga of Project 23550
13:31 New research ship Ivan Frolov to be built for AARI by the end of 2028
13:31 Unifeeder to launch two new weekly services connecting Wilhelmshaven to Scandinavia
12:47 CMA CGM to launch new service between Morocco, France and Spain
12:24 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds keel laying ceremony in Shimonoseki for demonstration test ship for liquefied CO2 transport
11:50 Norway tightens control of Russian fishing vessels
11:03 Mikhail Mishustin suggested to create competitive travel products for cruise tourism with calls at Caspian ports
10:24 Port of Long Beach joins hydrogen fueling partnership
09:57 Holland Shipyards signs contract with Trafikverket Sweden for the delivery of two plus two autonomous all-electric ferries
09:49 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-September 2022 rose by 4.5% YoY
09:25 Registration for 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference continues
08:46 MABUX: Upward trend to continue in Global Bunker market on Oct 07
08:42 Atlantic Shores selects Vestas as preferred turbine supplier for its 1.5 GW project in New Jersey, USA

2022 October 6

19:30 Loading of General Chernyakhovsky ferry begins following flag-hoisting ceremony
18:07 MSC updates Noumea Express service
17:29 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping issues statement on the EU Council press release of October 6, 2022
17:27 100-pct stock of Murmansk Sea Fish Port collected in favor of the state under action filed by FAS
17:12 EU adopts its latest package of sanctions against Russia
17:05 Three partners to join the North Field South development project
16:58 Nexans signs Empire Wind contract to bring renewable energy to New York
16:39 RF Government counts on having about 1,100 various ships built at domestic shipyards by 2030
16:38 JCB appoints Maersk as its new global Lead Logistics Provider
16:13 Port Houston orders 26 eco-efficient hybrid Konecranes RTGs
15:35 EST-Floattech signs contract for refit to hydrogen-electrical propulsion of 'FPS Maas' inland shipping barge
15:20 Cargo traffic on North-South ITC can double by 2030 – Mikhail Mishustin
14:58 KSOE wins orders for 7 vessels worth over KRW2tn - BusinessKorea
14:37 EU agrees on eighth package of sanctions against Russia
13:41 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2022
13:19 Port of Gdansk handled over 7.6 million tonnes of coal year-to-date
12:55 Allseas to fit vessels with hybrid power solutions from Kongsberg Maritime
12:15 Russian ships can carry about 90 million tonnes of cargo per year
11:36 LR signs contract with Birdon for new Royal Australian Navy Sail Training Ship
11:08 First batch of coal shipped from Syradasayskoye field on Taimyr peninsula
10:34 AB Klaipėdos Nafta declares purchase option to acquire Independence
10:30 Oil production in Russia to decrease by 6-7% in 2023 - Alexander Novak
10:09 NYK and Group Company to introduce integrated shipping system as a DX Foundation
09:47 Wartsila and Capital Gas to partner in greenhouse gas reduction with Fleet Decarbonisation Programme
09:26 OPEC+ approved oil production cut by 2 million barrels a day
09:01 MABUX: In Global bunker market upward trend to continue on Oct 06
07:50 Crowley completes the purchase of 42 acres in Salem, Massachusetts, for the development of the state’s second major offshore wind port terminal

2022 October 5

18:37 Austal Australia to undertake patrol boat autonomy trial for Royal Australian Navy
18:06 Associated British Ports signs new agreement with the UK’s largest privately owned fertiliser importer
17:55 Initiation ceremony for cadets of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping held in Kronstadt
17:36 Kongsberg Digital signs new partnership agreement with Alpha Ori Technologies
17:25 Unmanned electric passenger ships can appear in Saint-Petersburg
17:06 MSPs back Forth Green Freeport bid to deliver green growth plan for Scotland
16:52 DSME lands LNG carrier orders worth KRW1.85tn - BusinessKorea
16:08 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven LNG carriers
15:50 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 9M’2022 rose by 3.6% YoY
15:36 WSC, ICS and ASA submit their input to the European Commission on the renewal of the CBER
15:27 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2022 fell by 28% YoY
15:04 Alfa Laval to be a technology partner for the project to investigate the on-board capture, storage and off-loading of carbon dioxide