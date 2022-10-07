2022 October 7 15:49

Loading of General Chernyakhovsky ferry for its first voyage totaled 53%

The ship carries 75 vehicles to Ust-Luga

Loading of the General Chernyakhovsky ferry which left for the first voyage from Baltiysk (port of Kaliningrad) to the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region, totaled 53%. The ship carries to Ust-Luga 75 vehicles, according to the dedicated Telegram channel “Ferry Service. Baltiysk - Ust-Luga. Feeder Shipping of Containers”.

The ferry is expected in Ust-Luga by the evening of 8 October 2022.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was held on the General Chernyakhovsky ferry on 6 October 2022. The ceremony was followed by the loading.

The General Chernyakhovsky was built by Nevsky Shipyard LLC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) under the order of FSUE Rosmorport in the framework of the state programme “Social and Economic Development of the Kaliningrad Region”. It is the second in the series of the latest eco-ferries intended for stable transportation between Russia’s westernmost region and the country’s mainland. The first ferry, Marshall Rokossovsky, was put into operation in March 2022.

The innovative ferries have an ice class of Arc4 allowing for independent operation in ice of up to 0.6 meters thick. They meet all the current environmental requirements. The power plant running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) or low-sulphur diesel fuel lets reduce emissions. The ships are also equipped with ballast water treatment systems.

According to earlier publications of IAA PortNews, from October 2022, the Kaliningrad Region and the Leningrad Region will be regularly connected by 13 ships of four operators: railway ferries Baltiysk and Ambal as well as Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo Sparta operated by Oboronlogistics; railway ferries Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky operated by Rosmorport with Oboronlogistics acting as the general agent; the Ursa Major operated by Rosmorport with TransBusinessConsult acting as the general agent; M/V Kholmogory, M/V Kapitan Mironov and M/V SMP Severodvinsk operated by North-Western Shipping Company; dry cargo carrier Volgo-Balt 203, M/V STK-1004, M/V STK-1019 and M/V STK-1023 operated by Algorithm Group.

The Kaliningrad Region Governor earlier estimated the demand of seaborne transit links with the exclave at 22 ships of the Marshall Rokossovsky type.

