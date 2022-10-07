2022 October 7 14:02

Vyborg Shipyard launches border guard ship Purga of Project 23550

Photo by IAA PortNews

Vyborg Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) has launched ice-class border guard ship Purga of Project 23550 today, 7 October 2022, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the ceremony.

“It is the first warship representing a new range of products offered by the shipyard. It is due to the shipyard’s vast experience in construction of icebreakers accumulated over the recent decade, that the Border Service awarded this contract to our shipyard,” Aleksandr Solovyov, General Director of Vyborg Shipyard, told the journalists.

The ship’s length – 114.5 m, width ‒ 19.5 m, displacement ‒ 8,500 t, crew ‒ 60.

PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built 210 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 tonnes. Vyborg Shipyard is also building eight fishing trawlers of Projects КМТ01 and КМТ02 under the state programme on providing quotas in return for investments in shipbuilding (for North West Fishing Consortium and for Nord Piligrim).