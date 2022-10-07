2022 October 7 13:31

New research ship Ivan Frolov to be built for AARI by the end of 2028

Image source: Ministry of Natural Resources

A new research ship intended for operation in the Arctic zone is to be built by the end of 2028, according to RF Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment. The ship will be named after Ivan Frolov, Russian polar researcher, Director of Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), Aleksandr Kozlov, Minister of Natural Resources, when speaking at the meeting of the Ministry’s Public Council.

In response to IAA PortNews’ request, AARI confirmed the plans on construction of RV Ivan Frolov with no details revealed.

IAA PortNews’ source familiar with the project also confirms the plan to award an order on construction of a new research vessel. “If it is not contracted with Zvezda, Admiralteiskie Verfi will get the order,” said the source.

In September 2021, Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” (SC Zvezda in Bolshoy Kamen of the Primorsky Territory) commenced building two multifunctional research ships, Viktor Ilichyov and Aleksandr Lisitsyn. The design of the multifunctional research ship of unrestricted navigation was developed by Lazurit central design bureau. The ships are to be launched in 2024.

Saint-Petersburg based Admiralteiskie Verfi (a shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation) akso has an experience of building research ships. In summer 2022, the shipyard ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole to the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet). The platform is intended for expeditions in high latitudes of the Arctic Ocean.

Official sources do not reveal the cost of the RV Ivan Frolov. However, the draft federal budget for 2023 foresees the increase of allocations for “construction of a research ship for expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic” by RUB 25.6 billion in 2023-2025.

Related links:

Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” commences construction of two multifunctional research ships >>>>

RF Government to allocate RUB 27.6 billion for construction of two scientific research ships>>>>

Russia’s drifting polar station North Pole-41 commences operation in the Arctic Ocean>>>>