2022 October 7 12:47
CMA CGM to launch new service between Morocco, France and Spain
CMA CGM – Short Sea Lines Division has announced new butterfly MOROCCO SHUTTLE service launching as from WEEK 45 between MOROCCO | FRANCE | SPAIN, according to the company's release.
This new weekly service (starting ex Agadir on November 10th, 2022)-on top of addressing Moroccan cabotage- will enable to implement a sustainable maritime bridge between Agadir & Port Vendres for upcoming Fruit & Vegetables campaign. This will allow a -75% CO2 emissions savings compared to traditional truck modal on this corridor.
