2022 October 7 12:47

CMA CGM to launch new service between Morocco, France and Spain

CMA CGM – Short Sea Lines Division has announced new butterfly MOROCCO SHUTTLE service launching as from WEEK 45 between MOROCCO | FRANCE | SPAIN, according to the company's release.

This new weekly service (starting ex Agadir on November 10th, 2022)-on top of addressing Moroccan cabotage- will enable to implement a sustainable maritime bridge between Agadir & Port Vendres for upcoming Fruit & Vegetables campaign. This will allow a -75% CO2 emissions savings compared to traditional truck modal on this corridor.