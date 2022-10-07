2022 October 7 12:24

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds keel laying ceremony in Shimonoseki for demonstration test ship for liquefied CO2 transport

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, held a keel laying ceremony marking the start of construction for a demonstration test ship for transport of liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2), to be utilized in conjunction with initiatives by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for its demonstration projects (CCUS R&D and Demonstration Related Project / Large-scale CCUS Demonstration in Tomakomai / Demonstration Project on CO2 Transportation / R&D and Demonstration Project for CO2 Marine Transportation). The ceremony, conducted in the presence of representatives of the ship’s owner Sanyu Kisen Co., Ltd., was held at the Enoura Plant of MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The Engineering Advancement Association of Japan (ENAA), one of the consignees for the NEDO demonstration projects, will charter the ship from Sanyu Kisen, and install and operate the LCO2 marine tank system used to conduct research and development. Three additional project partners, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), Nippon Gas Line Co., Ltd., and Ochanomizu University, will be commissioned by ENAA to conduct R&D on the pressure control and stability of the LCO2 transported on the ship, and plan demonstration experiments, as well as develop and demonstrate technologies for safe and low-cost CO2 transport.

Representatives from Sanyu Kisen, Nippon Gas Line, and “K” LINE attended the keel laying ceremony, offering prayers for safety during construction, and the smooth completion of the vessel. Following launch, outfitting, and sea trials, the ship is scheduled to be handed over in the latter half of fiscal 2023 as an LCO2 carrier to facilitate carbon dioxide capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions.