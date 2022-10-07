2022 October 7 11:50

Norway tightens control of Russian fishing vessels

The Government of Norway has decided that Russian fishing vessels can only call at three ports: Tromsø, Kirkenes and Botsfjord, says the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the statement, all Russian vessels arriving at these ports must be checked.

“We have closely monitored Russian activity in Norwegian waters and in Norwegian ports to avoid Norway becoming a transit country for transporting goods illegally to Russia. We now have information which indicates that there is a need to increase the control of Russian fishing vessels,” said Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

Norway manages several fish stocks together with Russia, and it is particularly important that the world's largest cod stock is managed in a sustainable manner. An exception has therefore been made to the port ban for Russian fishing vessels, but now the government is tightening the regulations so that Russian ships can only call at the ports of Tromsø, Kirkenes and Båtsfjord.

ЭThe Ministry of Finance has asked the Customs Agency to intensify the control of Russian fishing vessels so that all Russian fishing vessels covered by the exception that call at the three ports in question are physically checked. This means a clear strengthening of control in the area,” said Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum adding that customs officers will work closely with the police and other authorities.

The changes come into effect in the near time.