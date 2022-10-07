  • Home
  • News
  • Holland Shipyards signs contract with Trafikverket Sweden for the delivery of two plus two autonomous all-electric ferries
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 7 09:57

    Holland Shipyards signs contract with Trafikverket Sweden for the delivery of two plus two autonomous all-electric ferries

    On Tuesday October 4, 2022, Holland Shipyards Group signed a contract with Trafikverket Sweden for the delivery of two plus two autonomous all-electric ferries. The ferries will sail according to autonomy level 2 and will be controlled from the remote control center based in Stockholm, according to the company's release.

    The signed contract includes the delivery of two ferries with four automooring facilities and two charging stations, a simulator facility and a remote control center. The tender covers the entire procurement: four ferries, eight automooring facilities, four charging stations and more.

    The ferries, measuring 86.00 by 14.24 m with a 60-car carrying capacity, are intended to be autonomous vessels level 2 (IMO), meaning that the vessel are remotely monitored, but do have crew on board that can take control whenever necessary. Crossing the ferry route can be done with just the push of a button. While mooring, the vessels are being charged by a shore charging facility within approximately four minutes.

    The implementation of autonomous sailing technology is intended to increase passenger safety in the long run. When a fully operational system is in place, situations can be dealt with in an entirely consistent manner, reducing the risk for ‘unexpected’ actions.
     
    Reducing the dependency on crew on board requires that many systems are remotely operable and are redundant, so that, when one way of operation fails, another route remains available. This means that the level of inputs and outputs into the ship’s Integrated Automations System (IAS) will be large. The IAS in turn will be mirrored in a remote control center, allowing on-shore monitoring personnel full access to all the ship’s vital functionalities.
     
    The first ferry is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2024 and the other ferries will arrive in constant intervals after the first.


Другие новости по темам: ferry, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 7

14:02 Vyborg Shipyard launches border guard ship Purga of Project 23550
13:31 New research ship Ivan Frolov to be built for AARI by the end of 2028
13:31 Unifeeder to launch two new weekly services connecting Wilhelmshaven to Scandinavia
12:47 CMA CGM to launch new service between Morocco, France and Spain
12:24 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds keel laying ceremony in Shimonoseki for demonstration test ship for liquefied CO2 transport
11:50 Norway tightens control of Russian fishing vessels
11:03 Mikhail Mishustin suggested to create competitive travel products for cruise tourism with calls at Caspian ports
10:24 Port of Long Beach joins hydrogen fueling partnership
09:57 Holland Shipyards signs contract with Trafikverket Sweden for the delivery of two plus two autonomous all-electric ferries
09:49 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-September 2022 rose by 4.5% YoY
09:25 Registration for 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference continues
08:46 MABUX: Upward trend to continue in Global Bunker market on Oct 07
08:42 Atlantic Shores selects Vestas as preferred turbine supplier for its 1.5 GW project in New Jersey, USA

2022 October 6

19:30 Loading of General Chernyakhovsky ferry begins following flag-hoising ceremony
18:07 MSC updates Noumea Express service
17:29 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping issues statement on the EU Council press release of October 6, 2022
17:27 100-pct stock of Murmansk Sea Fish Port collected in favor of the state under action filed by FAS
17:12 EU adopts its latest package of sanctions against Russia
17:05 Three partners to join the North Field South development project
16:58 Nexans signs Empire Wind contract to bring renewable energy to New York
16:39 RF Government counts on having about 1,100 various ships built at domestic shipyards by 2030
16:38 JCB appoints Maersk as its new global Lead Logistics Provider
16:13 Port Houston orders 26 eco-efficient hybrid Konecranes RTGs
15:35 EST-Floattech signs contract for refit to hydrogen-electrical propulsion of 'FPS Maas' inland shipping barge
15:20 Cargo traffic on North-South ITC can double by 2030 – Mikhail Mishustin
14:58 KSOE wins orders for 7 vessels worth over KRW2tn - BusinessKorea
14:37 EU agrees on eighth package of sanctions against Russia
13:41 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2022
13:19 Port of Gdansk handled over 7.6 million tonnes of coal year-to-date
12:55 Allseas to fit vessels with hybrid power solutions from Kongsberg Maritime
12:15 Russian ships can carry about 90 million tonnes of cargo per year
11:36 LR signs contract with Birdon for new Royal Australian Navy Sail Training Ship
11:08 First batch of coal shipped from Syradasayskoye field on Taimyr peninsula
10:34 AB Klaipėdos Nafta declares purchase option to acquire Independence
10:30 Oil production in Russia to decrease by 6-7% in 2023 - Alexander Novak
10:09 NYK and Group Company to introduce integrated shipping system as a DX Foundation
09:47 Wartsila and Capital Gas to partner in greenhouse gas reduction with Fleet Decarbonisation Programme
09:26 OPEC+ approved oil production cut by 2 million barrels a day
09:01 MABUX: In Global bunker market upward trend to continue on Oct 06
07:50 Crowley completes the purchase of 42 acres in Salem, Massachusetts, for the development of the state’s second major offshore wind port terminal

2022 October 5

18:37 Austal Australia to undertake patrol boat autonomy trial for Royal Australian Navy
18:06 Associated British Ports signs new agreement with the UK’s largest privately owned fertiliser importer
17:55 Initiation ceremony for cadets of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping held in Kronstadt
17:36 Kongsberg Digital signs new partnership agreement with Alpha Ori Technologies
17:25 Unmanned electric passenger ships can appear in Saint-Petersburg
17:06 MSPs back Forth Green Freeport bid to deliver green growth plan for Scotland
16:52 DSME lands LNG carrier orders worth KRW1.85tn - BusinessKorea
16:08 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven LNG carriers
15:50 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 9M’2022 rose by 3.6% YoY
15:36 WSC, ICS and ASA submit their input to the European Commission on the renewal of the CBER
15:27 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2022 fell by 28% YoY
15:04 Alfa Laval to be a technology partner for the project to investigate the on-board capture, storage and off-loading of carbon dioxide
14:41 IMO's GreenVoyage2050 celebrates five years of its Global Industry Alliance to Support Low Carbon Shipping
14:18 Marine passenger infrastructure of Saint-Petersburg should be converted to cater for inland water transport ‒ expert
14:12 ABS approves pioneering autonomous technology for HHI Group
13:54 NOREBO commences preparation works on construction of reefer terminal “Udarnik” in Murmansk Region
13:32 Pavilion Energy and MOL name newbuild LNG bunker vessel
13:02 General cargo ship bound for Russia disabled in Bosphorus - FleetMon
12:42 USC commences serial production of propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М
12:20 UK Government funds consortium led by Unitrove to deliver world’s first zero-emission multi-fuel station for hydrogen and electric ships