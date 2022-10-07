2022 October 7 11:03

Mikhail Mishustin suggested to create competitive travel products for cruise tourism with calls at Caspian ports

Iran has submitted a draft agreement on Caspian state cooperation in the field of tourism

Competitive travel products and open new routes, including cruise tourism with calls at Caspian ports can be created, according to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin who spoke at the plenary session of the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum in Moscow. The transcript has been published on the official website of the RF Government.

According to Mikhail Mishustin, Iran has submitted a draft agreement on Caspian state cooperation in the field of tourism for consideration. An agreement has been drafted at Azerbaijan’s initiative to jointly organise cruise tourism on the Caspian Sea. The Prime Minister suggested “to expedite the coordination of these documents and to hold regular meetings of senior tourism officials”. Mikhail Mishustin believes that practical agreements should be signed between our states, which will help us build up tourist exchanges.

"By working together, we will be able to create competitive travel products and open new routes, including cruise tourism with calls at our ports,” he said.

The 2nd Caspian Economic Forum was held on 5-6 October 2022 in Moscow. Representatives of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan were discussing topical cooperation issues.

