2022 October 7 09:25

Registration for 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference continues

The event will be held in Moscow on 2 November 2022

Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews continues registration of delegates and speakers for its 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives”. The event is held annually in partnership with Sovcomflot. In 2022, it will be held on November 2 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow. Gazprom supports the Conference as its General Partner.

New political and economic reality does not reverse the trend of cutting CO2 and NOx emissions in shipping. The development of alternative energy technologies in shipping will give a positive impulse to the domestic science and will facilitate establishment of related production facilities.

The programme of the conference includes discussion of alternative fuel markets, pricing, technologies and ship equipment needed for transition of Russian ships to LNG and other types of marine fuel. We will also talk about marine insurance and infrastructure for LNG bunkering.

Visit the Conference page >>>>