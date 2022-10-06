- Home
MSC updates Noumea Express service
MSC has announced the extension of its Noumea Express service to include Fiji. This service will connect MSC’s global network to and from Lautoka and Suva on a fortnightly basis via Sydney/Brisbane, enhancing the company’s presence in the pacific market, according to the company's release.
From 10 November, the service rotation ex Australia to Fiji will be as follows:
Sydney – Brisbane – Noumea – Lautoka – Suva – Sydney
