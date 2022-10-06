2022 October 6 17:05

Three partners to join the North Field South development project

The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, revealed that three new partners will be entering the North Field South (NFS) project in addition to the partner recently announced, adding that they will be announced in due course, according to QatarEnergy's release.

Al-Kaabi noted that the North Field East, North Field South, and Golden Pass projects will bring a total of 48 million tons of LNG per annum, stressing that Qatar alone will bring most of the new LNG volumes between 2025 and 2027.

“We are the largest MENA country in terms of injecting CO2, as part of our carbon capture and sequestration efforts. We are currently injecting 2.5 million tons as we speak, which will grow to over 11 million tons of CO2 per annum by 2035”, Al-Kaabi added.

On energy transition, Minister Al-Kaabi called for a responsible transition in which natural gas is a destination fuel accompanied by carbon sequestration and storage as well as methane abatement.