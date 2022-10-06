2022 October 6 16:58

Nexans signs Empire Wind contract to bring renewable energy to New York

Nexans receives final order from Equinor/bp joint venture for U.S offshore wind export cables turnkey contract for Empire Wind 1, according to the company's release.

The project is part of the larger Empire Wind offshore wind farm that will generate enough renewable energy to energize over one million homes in New York State. Over 500,000 of those homes will be powered by the cables from this contract for Empire Wind 1.

The Empire Wind Project is being developed by a 50-50 partnership between Equinor and bp. This signature follows the Preferred Supplier Agreement signed in March 2021 which prompted several months of collaborative work to negotiate a turnkey contract, covering the design and manufacturing, as well as the laying and protection of export cables for the project.

The cables will be manufactured at Nexans’ facilities in Charleston, South Carolina, and Halden, Norway and will also be installed by Nexans.

The Empire Wind lease area for the first phase of the overall 2.1 gigawatt project is located about 20 miles (33km) south of Long Island and east of the Rockaways. Nexans will install the export cables over 93 miles (150km) from the offshore substation for Empire Wind 1 to landfall at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

