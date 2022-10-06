2022 October 6 16:38

JCB appoints Maersk as its new global Lead Logistics Provider

Maersk has announced a new multi-year partnership with JCB, one of the world's largest manufacturers of construction and agricultural equipment and related services, according to the company's release. JCB is one of the largest privately-owned companies in the UK.



Under the agreement, Maersk will become the new global Lead Logistics Provider (LLP) for JCB offering end-to-end supply chain management services and management of their appointed third-party warehousing provider. To oversee JCB’s end-to-end supply chain, Maersk will establish a global control tower in the United Kingdom, three regional control towers in the United States, China and India to provide ocean, air, road, and rail cargo services.

Maersk will also deliver consolidation and customs services for JCB across various locations and manage its UK warehouse provider on a LLP basis, Unipart Logistics.



