2022 October 6 16:39

RF Government counts on having about 1,100 various ships built at domestic shipyards by 2030

Russia is capable of decreasing dependence on foreign technologies

The Government of the Russian Federation counts on having about 1,100 various ships built at domestic shipyards by 2030. Over 300 ships are to be built under a programme on subsidized leasing, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Ro-Ro ferry General Chernyakhovsky held on 6 October 2022. The transcript of the Prime Minister’s speech has been published on the official website of the RF Government.

“The Government pays the most serious consideration to the development of civil fleet. This work is being actively conducted, particularly in the Far East. In early September, Vladivostok hosted the ceremony of hoisting the state flag of Russia on the lead freight and passenger ferry Aleksandr Deyev built by Amur Shipyard. One more ship, the Vasily Oshchepkov, will be put into operation next year. They will help ensure uninterrupted transport link between the Sakhalin and the mainland. In general, we expect the domestic shipyards build about 1,100 of various purposes by 2030 including over 300 ships to be built under a pcial programme on subsidized leasing,” said the Prime Minister adding that the sanctions against Russia only enhance the country’s motivation to expand its production facilities. Mikhail Mishustin expressed his confidence in the ability of Russia with its to decrease dependence on foreign technologies.