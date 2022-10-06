2022 October 6 12:55

Allseas to fit vessels with hybrid power solutions from Kongsberg Maritime

Allseas is equipping its pipelay vessels Solitaire and Audacia, and multi-purpose vessel Fortitude with hybrid power technology from Kongsberg Maritime, according to the company's release.

Vessel hybridisation is key to Allseas’ strategy to minimise impact on the environment by optimising efficiency and reducing emissions across its operations.

Energy storage technology optimises energy and load sharing capability. Batteries store energy when demand is low and deliver it back when demand increases, shaving peaks in power demand. The result is optimal engine loading with improved fuel efficiency and reduced running hours.



The conversion into hybrid vessels underlines Allseas’ commitment to reduce its operational footprint by implementing alternative energy sources that drive fuel efficiency and lead the company into a net-zero future.



The use of hybrid systems will deliver additional flexibility as Allseas adapts to alternative technologies, allowing for green fuels and future power sources such as solar or fuel cells. Built-in shore power connections for while the vessels are in port means further emissions reduction will be realised when the infrastructure allows.

Analysis shows that optimised energy efficiency, hybrid power and shore plug-in has the potential to reduce emissions across the fleet by up to 20% compared with current diesel-electric propulsion.



Solitaire, one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated pipelay vessels, will be the first vessel to be fitted with Kongsberg’s PowerAllocatorTM energy storage solution. PowerAllocatorTM allows the engines to run at increased fuel efficiency and enables full flexibility in power system setups. Energy storage is available for spinning reserve and power peak load smoothing for all main redundancy groups in both open and closed bus operation.

Audacia and Fortitude will each be fitted with dual-feed Energy Storage Systems (ESS).

The new systems will be installed in 2023. Hybrid solutions for other vessels in the fleet are under development.