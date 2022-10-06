2022 October 6 12:15

Russian ships can carry about 90 million tonnes of cargo per year

Annual throughput of Russian seaports makes about 800 million tonnes

Russian fleet can carry about 90 million tonnes of cargo per year, Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, said at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

“According to our data, Russian-flagged fleet or ships run by Russian ship owners cannot carry more than 90 million tonnes of cargo per year. It is a matter of discussion if we should carry 100%, 70%, 50% or 30%,” said Igor Tonkovidov adding that guaranteed scope of seaborne cargo transportation should be ensured against the possibility of a sea blockade.

In 2021, Russian seaports handled 835.2 million tonnes of cargo, in January-August 2022 ‒ 553.3 million tonnes.

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF) is Russia’s largest shipping company, a leader in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. The company specializes in operation in challenging climate and ice conditions. SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in the Arctic and in the Far East of Russia as well as in the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

